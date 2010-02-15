Facebook Insights: What does “Post Quality” mean on Facebook Fan pages?

Direct from the Facebook folks:

When you create compelling content, your fans may choose to

interact with the material by commenting, liking, or writing on your

Wall. These fans help to spread your content virally throughout

Facebook, as their engagement leads to organic stories being published

in their friends’ News Feed.

Your Post Quality is determined by the percentage of your fans that

engage when you post content to your Page. It is calculated on a

rolling seven-day basis. The number of stars depends on how your Post

Quality compares to similar Pages (for example, Pages that have a

similar number of fans.)

To increase the number of Interactions and improve your Post Quality you may consider:

* Making sure that your posts, whether they are Status Updates, photos,

links, or videos, are relevant to your fans. Posting engaging content

is the best way to get people to interact with your Page.

* Posting frequently, but not posting an overwhelming amount of content that users may find spammy or burdensome to consume.

* Increasing your total fan base to generate more interactions: Promote your page with an ad

