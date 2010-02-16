Job descriptions: ammunition for resistant employees

I have become convinced that it’s high time to rid the world of job descriptions. Job descriptions are impossible to keep current, have outgrown their usefulness, are no longer relevant and are being used for evil – not good in the workplace. Worse yet, job descriptions are enabling leaders to fall back on the “written word” rather than truly leading their people, directing work and having those uncomfortable, but clarifying conversations on a regular basis.

Obviously, I have been set off by an incident to so radically call for the death of the job description. Here it is: I was working with a manager who was attempting to basically save a company and the 550 jobs involved. As things got more and more complex, the deadline tight, and the customer requests less than ordinary, the leader began to ask employees to step up and stretch themselves by adopting some new duties and, in general, chip in to make sure that promises were delivered and customers delighted.

I was dismayed as more than one employee used their energy not to jump in and help but instead to insist of further clarity of what exactly their role was and how the leader’s request would fit in with their current job titles. One even asked if he were to take on more responsibility, would his salary be adjusted to compensate?

OK, I get that at some point when employers were the abusive patriarchic entities, employees needed the clarity – and even protection – of a job description in place of adult conversation, negotiation skills, and in general, manager/employee relationships.

But here’s the reality check…

What strikes me as strange is that employees are keen to demand that managers treat them as high functioning adults, give them the highest amount of respect, work to engage, develop, partner and care about them, in effect, demanding that leaders maximize their relationship with employees in all ways possible. When in return, those same employees resort to the minimum in their service to the company and seek refuge in their job description – the ultimate double standard with lowest payoff for the employer. So what happens in capitalism when the value of a thing no longer outweighs its costs? The system stops investing resources in that relationship – a career suicide for the employee.

So when employees in resistance begin to use job descriptions as ammunition, what’s a leader to do?