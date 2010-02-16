Nature’s Path Leads Consumers Through Complicated Grocery Shelves

Organic and natural foods have exploded into our supermarkets at an astonishing rate: There has been an estimated 20% growth in volume each year for the last six years. That’s a good problem to have if you’re a consumer who wants to have a range of healthy options to feed your family, but for a marketer who has to help educate consumers about those options and make their brand stand out, it can be a natural disaster. Marty McDonald, creative director of Seattle-based agency egg, was charged with helping the 20-year-old cereal brand Nature’s Path break through a crowded grocery aisle filled with similar-sounding products and reach an audience hungry for sustainable breakfast foods.

ORGANIC IDEALS

The Nature’s Path brand has been family-owned and operated for 20 years, building a small, farm-based operation into 140 cereal and breakfast products with $300 million in annual sales. But as it grew, Nature’s Path had performed no major brandwork, using a logo and packaging that hadn’t been adjusted to the changing market that grew up around them (right). The company needed a new energy and new spirit to be injected into its marketing approach. Beginning with a single 2008 campaign in a Toronto test market that expanded to several more cities in 2009, egg was brought on to revitalize the way Nature’s Path talked to their consumers.

Egg quickly realized that Nature’s Path had one major strength: It represented a small, family-owned brand in an organic and natural cereal aisle that has become increasingly corporate. Cascadian Farms is owned by General Mills, for example, and Kashi is owned by Kellogg’s. Egg knew that they could usurp the bigger players by positioning Nature’s Path as an authentic, indie choice for likeminded shoppers by promoting Nature’s Path own culture. The challenge was how to focus their efforts: Kellogg’s spent $30-40 million in Kashi marketing during 2009. The Nature’s Path budget during the same time was $5 million.

THE NAME GAME

As they dug into consumer research, the team at egg realized they had an extremely interesting challenge to tackle. “Nature’s Path” was a totally forgettable name when placed among a dozen other names with “nature” in them, says McDonald. “People didn’t even know they had the brand in their cupboards!” Although egg did consider changing it, the family-owned business had too much equity built up over two decades to throw it away. So the designers created a mnemonic tool using the word “path,” which could help tie the concepts of the brand to a visual representation. All consumers had to remember was “path.”

“Path” was actually a very powerful word according to their research. Consumers had used the term as a way to convey their buying choices: “Starting down the path” of a more sustainable lifestyle meant they’d begin with using more natural and organic products around the house, then they found themselves venturing out into the community to become actively involved in environmental issues. egg realized they could show this journey of personal sustainability, defined as an awareness of

health and wellness, by asking consumers to align their values with that of a great-tasting organic

cereal, says McDonald. “A path was a place that we could work with. You could take it one step at a time.”