Super Bowl Lesson #3 – Find A Moral Force

Von Clausewitz, the great Prussian military strategist, introduced us to the concept of “moral force.” He believed that armies that wanted to win with great conviction enjoyed a tangible advantage over less-motivated adversaries.

By Kaihan Krippendorff1 minute Read

advertisement
advertisement

In last Sunday’s Super Bowl game, the New Orleans Saints were playing for more than their team. They were playing for the city of New Orleans, which just four and a half years ago faced
near devastation in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. The city the
U.S. government failed to lift up out of the floods has been lifting
itself up. And their journey was exemplified by the Saints, a football team that since its founding in 1967 has never made it into the Super Bowl.

As
the game day approached we heard Saints players using words like
“destiny” and “true calling.” They were there to do more than win a
football game. They were there to show their city, state, and “maybe
even a country,” as the Staints’ quarterback Drew Brees said, that New Orleans is back.

As
I bump into friends on the streets of New York, our conversations
naturally land on the Super Bowl. When they ask who I cheered for, I
tell them the Saints, and then I tell them my reason: my wife, raised in New Orleans, whose family survived Katrina, has desired this for her whole life. And then I get a pause, followed by “That’s great, man. No one deserves it more than them.”

Fill your sails with the power of “moral force.” Find a purpose that will turn everyone into a fan.

1.    What is your company’s purpose?

2.    How can you exist for something bigger, something that everybody wants to succeed?

About the author

Author of Outthink the Competition business strategy keynote speaker and CEO of Outthinker, a strategic innovation firm, Kaihan Krippendorff teaches executives, managers and business owners how to seize opportunities others ignore, unlock innovation, and build strategic thinking skills. Companies such as Microsoft, Citigroup, and Johnson & Johnson have successfully implemented Kaihan’s approach because their executive leadership sees the value of his innovative technique. Kaihan has delivered business strategy keynote speeches for organizations such as Motorola, Schering‐Plough, Colgate‐Palmolive, Fortune Magazine, Harvard Business Review, the Society of Human Resource Managers, the Entrepreneurs Organization, and The Asia Society

