Work/Life: Business Travel Vagabond — Fashion Edition

I’ve been on the road a lot lately. That many miles make you stop and ponder anything that might make life in the fast lane easier. I came up with observations that cover three blog posts. First was luggage that eases a road warrior’s lot; then accessories; and now clothing.

The lesson that I’ve absorbed in the osmosis of car to plane to taxi to hotel to office and on is that a breathtakingly limited wardrobe can last a pretty darned long trip if you (1) pick it right and (2) pack it tight.

Note: Those of you who are checked bag enthusiasts — all two of you — save your eyesight. Disregard this read. Just come prepared to the baggage carousel. I suggest a lengthy romance novel or perhaps a legal pad on which you may sketch ideas for further Russian roulette using belongings you don’t mind loaning out more or less permanently.

The old Mission: Impossible TV series is one of my inspirations for the challenge of fitting what I need into a carry-on bag: “Good morning, Mr. Phelps…” Realize up front that the hotels are going to nail you when it comes time to use their laundry service, but that’s part of the Impossible Mission life. At least that’s what I told myself as I wrote this somewhere between Spain and the Urals on a two-week trip with one roll-on case.

Men: Consider the suit/sport jacket. Because it’s tough to pack a suit jacket, why not wear it onto the plane? Suit jackets also serve a double purpose, because they provide a place to pack passports, mobile phones, iPods watches, change, etc They store it all for the trip through the airport security detector or conveyor belt. Plus they’re darned comfortable and practical for both business and casual travel.

Women: My female informants tell me that more important than style is fabric (is that true?). In my highly unscientfic survey, I’m told that non-wrinkle jersey knit is best. Consider the Diane Von Furstenburg-ish wrap dress. These don’t wrinkle and they dress up/down well for business casual evening wear. A little bit of spandex in the cloth delivers the wiggle room and comfort for even the most hectic trip. Roll it, fold it, squish it into your suitcase. It looks the same, i.e., splendid, no matter what. Still, there is a balance between comfort and not too casual, fitted but not too tight, multiuse but appropriate. Catalogs like TravelSmith cater to travelers with both business and business casual clothing. A bit pricey, but worth it.



Men: Decide if it is a black- or brown-themed trip. That is, simplify your belt/shoe/tie selection by sticking with one color. Hint: if it’s Europe, it’s a brown trip. If you work for the government, it’s a black trip. Ah-hah, so you’ve discovered the clever reversible belt, have you? Not to worry — nobody cares. Shoes are the issue here. Shoes rule.

Women: Heels that match an equally versatile handbag can be kicked off immediately under your airline seat because, although tennis shoes or flats are more comfortable on the plane, heels are tough to pack.