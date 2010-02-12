advertisement
Job Growth Expected This Year: And Other Relatively Happy News From the Obama Administration

By Maccabee Montandon1 minute Read
White House Landing

Perhaps chagrined after presenting too optimistic of an economic report last year, yesterday the White House offered a more sober, but still optimistic look ahead. The administration is predicting that this year’s average job growth will hit 95,000 new positions a month–though other economists are expecting a rate closer to 250,000 per month–but unemployment will remain high until 2012, when they predict it will drop to 8.2%.

The annual economic announcement coincides with efforts by President Obama to pass a job-creation bill offering small businesses tax cuts and investments in clean energy and infrastructure initiatives over $50 billion, which would lead to new hirings.

The really, super awesome news, however, doesn’t arrive until 2016–six short years away!–when the White House economists predict unemployment will be down to 5.5%, or almost half of what it is today. If that comes to pass, President Obama might be able to pull a Bloomberg and go for a third term.

[Via The Christian Science Monitor]

Image: https://www.flickr.com/photos/dcjohn/ / CC BY 2.0

