Thunderous Boom in a Perfect Storm of iPad Apps

Here’s one in the eye for iPad doubters: According to Flurry’s analytical app-developer tracking skills, January saw the single biggest peak in developer activity ever registered in its system. It’s the iPad.

Flurry’s tracking code is embedded into iPhone apps by developers, so while it’s not a completely fool-proof measure of how much developer excitement there is about a device, but it’s a damn good indicator. Throughout the second half of 2009 the app development rate for the iPhone had remained more or less the same, and even slowed up slightly…until January.

Three times as many developers incorporated Flurry code in January versus December’s figure–over 1,600 new app starts showed up Flurry’s stats. While this could, of course, be tied to a sudden enthusiasm for writing apps for the iPhone, Flurry concludes that the obvious driver for this burst of code creativity is actually the iPad: “Historically, Flurry has measured surges in new application starts within its system in anticipation of new device launches, including for the Motorola Droid and iPhone 3G S.”

Developers may have leaped upon the newly-released iPad SDK extra fast in order to get their specially-prepared iPad wares into a highly polished state in time for the device’s launch in March, and in this way they’ll distinguish themselves from the crowd. That way they’ll avoid the issues of being lost among the flurry of other apps that’ll arrive over the coming months–which could be one sure-fire way to earn lots of cash.

And for Apple fans there’s even more to be excited about for this. Flurry’s stats are for the month as a total, but the iPad was only unveiled (simultaneously with the iPhone/iPad SDK) on the 27th. Which makes it look like all this developer excitement occurred in just four days. Imagine what the statistic for February will look like, particularly since Apple’s released another updated beta version of the SDK. And with a bigger screen, and more powerful processor, it’s easy to imagine developers being very excited about the prospects of writing novel apps for the new machine.