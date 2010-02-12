Super Bowl Lesson #2: Win By Using A Strategic Narrative

On May 22 , 1453, the moon rose in eclipse over Constantinople, today Istanbul, and arguably redirected the course of world history. By that day Ottoman soldiers had spent nearly a month bombarding the massive walls protecting the last vestiges of the Byzantine Empire with no clear end in sight. But when the moon rose in eclipse it was taken as a sign that Constantinople would soon fall.

When people believe they are going to win, they are more likely to w in. When they fear they will fai l, they fa i l. Great leaders have understood for millennia that in order to guide

armies and organizations, one must control where they think they are

going, and that means to shape the strategic narrative (the story) they

are living in. You can do that in part through words – retelling the

past – but such efforts are more effective if you can support them with

physical signs of the story you want people to live in. This could be

an eclipsed moon or, in the case of football, the numbers on a

scoreboard.

In last Sunday’s Super Bowl game, the New Orleans Saint s ’ coach understood this. A s the game’s first half was coming to a close

the Saints’ coach faced a choice he had already made once before. His

team could choose between taking a safe bet on getting 3 points with a field goal or taking a risky shot at getting 6 with a touchdown . Earlier in the game the coach had chose the riskier bet … and lost.

But

this time the consequences would be more prolonged. If he took the

risky bet and lost, the Saints would go into halftime with 3 points vs.

their opponent’s 10. They’d have 30 minutes to ponder their 3 to 10

score and would naturally start creating stories about what this meant.

“We are losing,” they’d probably think.

But

instead, the coach this time went for the safer option. His team took

the easier 3 points and went into halftime with a score of 6 to 10 . This score looks dramatically different than 3 to 10 .

It fits an entirely different narrative. It does not fit “we are

losing”; it fits “we are just a few points behind.” The “losing”

narrative has one logical ending: we will lose. But the “few points

behind” narrative fits a more helpful narrative: “we will catch up.”

You

want to think carefully about what narrative your people are “living

in” and present, or create, evidence to support the narrative that you

want them to hold.