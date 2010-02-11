BroadWorks, If Only it Could Shovel Snow Too…

How many of you are tired of hearing about the fact that Washington,
DC and its surrounding suburbs are experiencing Snowpocalypse,
Snowmageddon, or whatever catchy name you want to use to describe the
30 inches of snow that fell within 24 hours and then another 8 inches 3
days later in our area? Well, let me personally say you are no more
tired of hearing about it than those of us at BroadSoft’s corporate
headquarters are of living through it.
But our snowstorm of the century is no reason to stop commerce.
Those of us in corporate America have projects to complete, goals to
accomplish and performance metrics to hit…..so even though most of us
are snowed in, we are certainly not bored and looking for something to
do. As a matter-of-fact, I have been extremely productive the last 4
business days working from home. I’ve gained an hour, and sometimes 2
depending on DC traffic, by not needing, or not being able, to commute
to work each day.
Here is how a BroadSoft employee (me) has spent the last 4 business
days…..and how I have leveraged our hosted communications solutions in
order to keep moving our business forward (audience for that statement,
my boss).
A couple of my days started at 7:00 am Eastern time, on conference
calls with our European PR firm. Okay, on the surface, that is not
overly interesting, but when I say I was on a video conference call
using my Bria for BroadWorks softphone,
then interest is piqued. It is not unusual for me to have video calls
with my counterparts and partners at agencies around the world, but I
typically use my Polycom VVX desk phone. This week, I have used my
softphone, and each call has been equally as productive as if I had
been in the office.
And thanks to BroadWorks Anywhere,
I have not missed a call, even though my email signature and business
card do not list my cell phone number. I simply set my home phone as
the primary way to reach me through our BroadWorks web-based portal,
and all my calls have found me. All my outbound calls show my
BroadSoft office Calling Line ID, so my “office” has been extended to
my home phone and my mobile phone.
Today was particularly great. Each quarter, our sales executives
provide an update on their accounts, so the entire organization is
aware of how we can contribute to ensuring our customers are
satisfied. Our North American quarterly review was scheduled for
today. Even though no one was in the office, because it was officially
closed, we all attended the meeting, remotely, and leveraged our Unified Communication
services. Many of us joined via video, we all used our collaboration
tools to share documents online, and like any business person these
days, most of us were multi-tasking, sending IM messages to get other
work done.
So, we in the DC area are persevering and pushing on, but even with
these great IP-based communication options, many BroadSoft faithful are
actually looking forward to when we will be able to dig ourselves out
and drive to the office, after so many days with the kids….
And for our service provider customers, we now have 110 personal
case studies we can share on how hosted communications solutions are
priceless to ensuring business continuity…..