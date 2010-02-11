One of the World’s Best Magazine Designers Reminisces

In his 20 years as design director at W, Edward Leida has become one of the country’s most respected magazine designers–an old-school guy, who specializes in beautiful layouts and typography rather than fancy charticles.

W just posted this video of Leida talking about how he came up with some of his most memorable spreads, and for anyone interested in graphic design, it’s a lovely little insight into what transforms type into something that grabs you:





[Via SPD]