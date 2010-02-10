iPad Rumor Mill: Hulu, $1 TV Shows, and Still No Camera

We may know of its official existence now, but the the rumors surrounding the iPad haven’t died down since its announcement. If anything, they’ve got more intense. In the latest crop: $1 TV shows, Hulu, definitely no camera, and the FCC.

$1 TV Shows in iTunes

This one’s coming from the Financial Times, which has sometimes been near the target with Apple rumors, and it centers on pricing of TV shows on iTunes. According to the FT, Apple’s reported to be moving from its $1.99 standard definition/$2.99 high def pricing model for at least some of the TV shows in its iTunes repertoire, timed to coincide with the iPad’s launch. The idea would be to offer SD shows for just a single dollar as an incentive to potential iPad buyers, with the bonus that the iPad’s 4:3 ratio screen size is exactly the same as traditional standard-definition TV.

It’s pretty plausible that Apple would try something like this, especially after long-standing rumors that it was trying to push TV networks toward a $30 subscription model…an effort that seems to have failed. The FT is careful to note we don’t know “which or how many of the U.S. free-to-air and pay-television networks have agreed to the lower pricing,” so you won’t be able to see if your fave show is in the list yet.

Let’s just hope Apple’s also been busy negotiating international rights for TV and movies too, since the iPad is getting a global launch and the TV and movies segments in iTunes have remained depressingly U.S.-centric.

Hulu iPad App?