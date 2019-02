Infographic: Rob Vargas

One happy consequence of last year’s rough economic season was that more people had more time on their hands–and instead of playing Wii all day (though there was, undoubtedly, plenty of that, too), they decided to chip in, help out, do good. Volunteering in America has, in fact, been on a three year run. Here we illuminate the ways in which this spirit is manifesting itself. Hopefully it will persist as the economy improves and more people return to work.