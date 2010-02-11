How the iPad Might Bring Us Back to Our Print Roots

I’m going to admit that I’m excited about the iPad. And from the buzz it seems I might be alone on this one. I’m seeing comments that range from, “That’s it?” to “This is an iPhone with a larger screen.” Adding to the thoughtful sentiments are calls for the heads of AT&T executives for their sub par network service. I’ve got my pitchfork and torch in hand and am ready for the AT&T witchhunt, but I’m putting them down to use an iPad first.

My excitement doesn’t brew from iPad’s functionality out-of-the-box but from its potential in changing how we design dense information Web sites. I remember 15 years ago the utter confusion publishers were going through to understand the impact of the Internet on publishing and how they would take their paper or magazine and “put it on the screen.” As designers, we didn’t know much in the ways of user experience, site usage, and reality. So the result was years of designers figuring out how to convert Quark layouts to look exactly the same on a screen as they do in the finished print publication.



Sports Illustrated‘s pre-Pad effort

I’ve seen it all, from demands to provide printable PDFs of publications as downloadable links (nobody cared that the publication scaled down to print on an 8 1/2 x 11 with an amazingly legible font size of -1), to calls to make “pages turn.” As designers, we put on our flash skills to create wonderful page curls that allowed users to click and drag “pages.” This, too, went down as a nonstarter (none of this accounts for the hell we put our database administrators through to feed content in appropriately).

So print designers started to learn differences in Web design and suddenly we started to see a new breed of designer. One who understood the concept of search engine optimization, meta data, code, interaction, user experience, Web standards, and dare I say it, RGB over CMYK.

We learned, but we always yearned for the day when we would be able to create a print quality publication online that could still hold up to the minute-by-minute content changes and demands of an enterprise publisher.