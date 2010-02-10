Datetech: Three Hook-Up Helpers for Tech-Savvy, Slightly Paranoid Players

We’ve all been there –so smitten by a potential new love, we throw caution to the wind in favor of a mad, passionate hookup. Only to wake up to a severe case of buyer’s remorse the following day. (Not to mention a pounding head or worse, a UPI a.k.a. unidentified party injury).

Things get trickier for the estimated 20 million people a month dating 2.0-style. While sites such as Match.com and eHarmony offer tips to protect yourself from possible creeps, each of these online matchmakers states up front that in order to protect user privacy, they don’t conduct background checks on members.

So what’s a tech-savvy, lonely heart to do? You could study up on OKCupid‘s profile photo exposé. You could Google the heck out of your prince/princess charming’s name or other personal details. Or you could take the latest apps and gadgets with you on your next date.

Date Check – The Purse and Pocket P.I.

That cutie playing footsie with you at the bar and bragging about the size of his (ahem) billfold? He might have so many Benjamins because he’s bunking in mom’s basement. You’ll find out with Date Check, the smart phone app from Intelius.

How It Works: Intelius, the company you recognize if you’ve ever Googled any name and address, taps into its vast network of information to run background checks on the person of your choice. By entering a name, phone number, or email address, you will have instant access to some seriously personal information. Sleaze Detector will tell you about criminal records (and sex offenses!), $$$ offers net worth statistics, and Living Situation will tell you if your dream date is living alone or with parents or a spouse.