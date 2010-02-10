How to Do Everything in Google Buzz (Including Turn It Off)

Google’s new social media service Google Buzz will show up in your Gmail account this week. Here’s how to customize and use Buzz–or opt out of its inbox-cluttering updates completely.

Add Your Sites to Buzz

Once Buzz becomes available in your Gmail account, click on the Buzz link below the Inbox on Gmail’s sidebar to check it out. You’ll see a “Welcome to Buzz” message with a list of all the people Buzz has you automatically following (based on who you email the most).

Above the Buzz posting box, next to your name, click the “# connected sites” link to see and configure which of your social media streams get piped into Buzz, and add more. By default your menu of potential connected sites includes your Picasa Web Albums, Google Reader activity, Google chat status, Flickr photos, Blogspot blog, and Twitter feed.

However, some folks are seeing even more options, including Tumblr and FriendFeed. If those are in your Google Profile when you set up Buzz, you’ll see them in your list of connected sites. (Hint: when you add them to your GProfile, tick the “This is a profile page about me” checkbox.) For the more technically-minded, Google has published instructions on how to connect external sites to Google Buzz.

Post Buzz Only Certain People Can See

You can use Buzz like you would Google Reader–to just keep up with your friends’ social network streams from around the web. But you can also post status updates via Buzz, and limit who can see those updates. From the Buzz posting text area (which looks a whole lot like Twitter’s), add your text, links, photos, or videos, and from the drop-down choose Private to limit access to that post. Check off the Contacts groups who are allowed to see the update.