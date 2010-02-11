Tablets and Smartphones: Pawns in a Land Grab for Customer Attention?

Yet, the feature comparisons about the hardware devices are a red herring.

Perhaps all of these devices are pawns in a quest for the ultimate prize: customer attention. The real goal of all the players is to capture limited attention via a direct route to an application store ecosystem. Whoever controls customer attention will be in the best position to gain default control of the customer’s wallet and industry profits.

Consider how Apple developed a sizeable lead with both its App Store and iTunes. According to the NPD Group iTunes downloads comprise 69% of all U.S. legal digital music download with Amazon trailing at 8% during the first half of 2009. Once a consumer starts using an application store ecosystem inertia takes hold–users no longer take the time to even consider whether there are alternative options, much less exploring and comparing those options. Although music can be purchased from other sources, it is simply more expedient to buy it in iTunes. Instant gratification and inertia are powerful competitive forces in today’s hectic world.

Customer Choices Today Are More Important Than You Think

We usually think of technology markets as very fluid–today’s winners are tomorrow’s losers. But when it comes to customer time and attention, the stakes are very high. In a well-designed customer ecosystem switching costs are quite significant–not in dollars but in time.

Figuring out what is portable from one device to another (say via switching from a Kindle to an iPad) and learning a new system are all quite costly in terms of time. And therefore few customers will be willing to change. Who wants to fiddle with migrating movies and eBooks to a new ecosystem when family, work, and personal pursuits demand so much of our attention? In a Time-Value Tradeoff the odds are always in favor of the incumbent.