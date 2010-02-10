If you ran the world, what would you do (in 140 characters or less)? That’s the question asked by IfWeRanTheWorld, a site launched in beta this week at the TED conference that aims to harness human intentions into action.

From the site:

Start by answering the question, ‘If you ran the world, what would you do?’ with a tangible, achievable goal: this will be your actionplatform. Then you’ll be asked to break it down into the microactions that need doing in order to complete your actionplatform. Think small, simple, tweet-able. So small, simple and easy to do, in fact, that anyone you invite to microact can only say, ‘I’d love to.’

So far, the responses are varied in usefulness. “Raise money”, “educate”, and “Define laws to support global values” are some of the most recent, and represent the vague nature of the majority of the answers. Of course, the site has been live for less than a day–we’ll be on the lookout for more interesting responses as time goes by.

