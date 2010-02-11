Thank You Aretha for Teaching Us How To Manage Beta Sites

In 1967, Aretha Franklin, The Queen of Soul, released the mega-hit, “Respect”. The opening lines to what Rolling Stone considers one of the greatest songs of all time have provided encouragement to people all over the world.

“What you want

Baby, I got

What you need

Do you know I got it?

All I’m askin’

Is for a little respect…”

These powerful lyrics should also be taken to heart by organizations eager to launch new products and services. As highlighted in a previous blog, selecting and managing your early users (beta sites) is a critical part of your go-to-market efforts.

Developing new products can take years of hard work. So when an organization is finally ready to test a prototype with real customers, they are often nervous about finding beta sites. Then when they locate a customer willing to test the product, they are so excited that they fail to ask for anything in return from the customer. They feel that their customer is doing them a big favor and they should be grateful.

This is where Aretha’s message of R-E-S-P-E-C-T comes in. It is important that you recognize that testing a new product is a two way street. Your customer will get the valuable opportunity to be one of the first to test this innovative offering. You make it clear to your customer that they are getting something unique and valuable.

While you don’t have to sing like Aretha you should request something in return such as:

•Acting as public reference including white papers, press interviews and case studies

•Taking calls from prospective customers

•Providing feedback on the product

•Sharing data from the evaluation



A few years ago, an innovative chemical company where I worked developed a game changing cleaning process for equipment that processed toxic materials. The beta testing was going slowly and management was concerned about the program. Management asked me to take over the commercialization of this important product.