Big Record Labels Bailing on Spotify for U.S. Launch? No, Tweets Spotify [UPDATED]

Spotify CEO and co-founder Daniel Ek hit the New Music Seminar in L.A. last week and all but boasted that his streaming music service which carries 7 million users in Europe will launch stateside as early as March.

But in recent days, music industry execs have sounded anything but on-board. Edgar Bronfman, the CEO of publishing behemoth Warner Music Group, told analysts in an Earnings Call yesterday that cloud music services like Spotify aren’t the answer for WMG:

“Free streaming services are clearly not net positive for the industry. And as far as Warner Music’s concerned will not be licensed. So this sort of get all the music you want for free and then we maybe we can–with a few bells and whistles — move you to a premium price strategy is not the kind of approach to business that we will be supporting in the future.”

Chairman and CEO of Universal Music Group, David Renzer was equally unsupportive of Spotify in an interview with the Music Void last night, as he sounded off on streaming services. “It’s difficult to say which of these businesses are going to survive in the long-term. Is Spotify really going to become a money-generator for publishers? Is it going to be launched in North America? We’ll have to see; time will tell.”

More than a roadblock, this sounds like the business equivalent of Pink Floyd’s Wall. The big four–Universal, EMI, Warner, and Sony BMG–hold nearly 80% of the U.S. music market; Spotify would crumble without them. The weirdest part: They’ve all reportedly invested in Spotify. The idea has been that they’re embracing the streaming model that’s made Spotify the biggest digital revenue stream for Universal in Sweden and a huge piracy deterrent elsewhere. So why would chiefs of WMG and Universal be out telling reporters that they wouldn’t participate in streaming services or generally casting aspersions on Spotify’s free version?

They could be positioning themselves for bigger per-track licensing paydays as Ek drops his launch deadline. Renzer hinted that negotiations between Universal and Spotify had yet

to begin and at times sounded as if he were preempting any talks with

demands. “We of course like to negotiate and try to get an advance

ahead of time, because you don’t know if those businesses are going to

be around,” he said. “So you’ll get our attention if you can pay us in

advance for our rights, and we’ll negotiate a license.”