Google Buzz: “Are You at Work? How About a $.99 Big Mac From McDonald’s, Three Blocks Away?”

You’re waking up to an Internet a-Buzz with talk about Google’s new social sharing experiment. Opinions are mixed, but mainly concern the current version of Buzz. So here’s our thought experiment about its future. It’s scary.

Google’s Buzz presentation started by showing its desktop implementation, and demonstrated how Buzz will be threaded through the Gmail accounts of Google users, acting as a life-casting/status-updating tool, a content-sharing system, and a chat tool. Right off the bat it even looks at your email and chat history and works out who it thinks your best friends are for Buzzing. But then Google went on to demonstrate the mobile version of Buzz, which is actually a whole lot more powerful.

Mobile Buzz uses tons of location-based data from your smartphone’s A-GPS circuitry to work out where you are, and then feeds that information to your Buzz friends, should you chose to transmit it. It even combines your information to work out your location in a colloquial language–not merely asking, “Are you at 7 World Trade Center?” but rather, “Are you at work?” Google’s algorithm then scours through the mass of all ongoing Buzz and shapes some of the content to what it thinks you’d prefer to see, before delivering to you the “nearby Buzz.” Which will include stuff from friends, people Google thinks you may be interested in hearing from and, of course, companies that may try to sell you their wares.

This mode of operation is like pieces of Twitter, Facebook, Foursquare, Yelp, and a bagful of augmented reality apps all blended into one Google system. A system that’s threaded throughout all of the ways you interact with Google–even its primary search engine.

But remember: Google isn’t really a search engine, or a chat tool, or an email provider. It’s an online advertisement-pushing juggernaut. And, assuming Buzz takes off, in just a few iterations of its development this is the sort of Buzz-powered day you could be having.

7 a.m. Smartphone alarm wakes you, and you quickly scan it for emails, SMSs, and Buzz. Since Google knows you were at the bar last night, it offers you an ad for a hangover cure.