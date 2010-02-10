What the Super Bowl Means for Innovation

My wife can pronounce “ Tchoupitoulas .” She loves red beans and rice. She peel s crawfish faster than you can toss popcorn in your mouth, and last Sunday night, when the New Orleans Saints (the American football team) won the Super Bowl, she and a million other New Orlin eans saw a long-held dream realized .

Nearly half of my readers live outside the U.S. and have little interest in the tactical intricacies of American football . But this game has many lessons to teach everyone. So over the next couple of days, I thought I’d distill the four-hour event into three critical lessons that are immediately relevant to successfully leading any innovations – new ventures, products, social movements – that matter to you today.

Perfect past breakthroughs

“A

new scientific truth does not triumph by convincing its opponents and

making them see the light, but rather because its opponents eventually

die, and a new generation grows up that is familiar with it.”

– Max Planck

Sunday’s game pitted the two most accurate quarterbacks in the world against each other. One side was led by Peyton Manning, to whom the media has been affixing labels like “greatest ever” and “grand master” for his

ability to place a football precisely where it needs to be on the

field, even as muscular 250-pound opponents are pouncing. On the other

side, the less-appreciated Drew Brees, who has surprised experts over the past four years as he has perfected the inhuman precision of his ball delivery.