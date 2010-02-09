The Future of Electric Cars, Summed Up in 10 Minutes

Treehugger points us to this fantastic video from Peter Sinclair that explains the history, challenges, and potential future of plug-in electric cars–all in 10 minutes. If you’re a renewable energy or EV buff, the video won’t tell you anything new, but it’s a great intro to show anyone who wants to know how EVs and smart grids can successfully work in tandem. Sinclair has an optimistic take on our potential future, explaining at the end of the video that “if we make the right decisions, we could be on the verge of the most prosperous period in human history”. Check out the video below.

[Via Treehugger]