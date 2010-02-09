Back to the Future: The Interaction10 Conference Goes Old-School

This past weekend’s sold-out Interaction10 conference was attended by an international community of experts in Web, software, mobile device and service design. But rather than an emphasis on technology and interface design techniques, the zeitgeist was decidedly low-tech, with diverse speakers discussing topics including storytelling, drawing by hand and meaning in the context of design.

For a conference (thankfully) without a specified theme, there was an emergent thread of looking ahead by looking backwards. In the case of materials, Matt Cottam of Tellart presented his exploratory designs in “heirloom electronics”–handcrafting devices out of wood, which, unlike our mass produced plastic boxes, gracefully wear and change through their long-term use, gaining keepsake qualities.



A new-old way to engage with our digital photos?

In a similar vein, Richard Banks of Microsoft Research discussed the “future of looking back”–how we might store, organize and retrieve the vast number of digital photos we capture and place online. Conceptual solutions included a nostalgic viewfinder and set of slides that could be boxed on a shelf and viewed offline.

At the greatest extreme, Ben Fullerton of IDEO examined the possibilities of designs that purposefully inhibit interaction between people as an alternative to the information overload of emails, messages and tweets. His comparison of solitude in historical and current contexts recalls a time when one could more pragmatically get away from it all.

The concurrence of these ideas among leading designers might suggest a backlash against the ever-growing technical complexity and scale. But it is also driven by a fundamental human need to be in touch with natural materials and to enjoy time for contemplation and a little peace and quiet.