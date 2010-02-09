advertisement
Best of TreeHugger: 10 Million Solar Roofs Coming to the US? Plus, Space-Age Insulation and 6 Counterproductive Cultural Trends

By TreeHugger Staff

It’s space-age tech no longer–aerogel insulation may be coming to a building near you.

These six cultural trends are actually devastating to the planet.

Check out this amazing house made entirely of plastic bottles.

Bernie Sander’s (I-VT) new bill would create 10 million solar roofs, adding 30,000 megawatts of power to the US grid. If only it gets through the Senate . . .

39% of bagged salads were found to contain too much fecal bacteria.

What’s Obama thinking in allotting $54 billion for nuclear power in his budget?

Last year saw a huge boom for wind power across the globe–here are the numbers.

These jeans are designed so they never, ever have to be washed.

Finally, ask yourself–is the Chevy Volt right for you?

