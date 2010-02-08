What Angels Are Looking For

If you are looking for an investor and decide to work with a group or an individual angel investor you need to know what they are likely to propose for a deal structure. If you are a working with an experienced angel investor it is very likely you will find terms such as:

Board of Directors – the Board will comprise of five members. One

is the CEO, one a nominee of the angel investor, and three nominees

that are independent of management which everyone agrees on and who

will have a meaningful investment in the company.

Share and Option Vesting – Angel

investors may ask the entrepreneur who started the company and is

looking for investors to roll back their shares previously issued in

the business and earn them over time. A typical framework

would look like this: 50% of the shares will vest daily over a three

year period and the other 50% will not vest unless and until there is a

sale of the company.

Sale of the Company – There will

likely be a “drag-along” clause which allows owners of 51% of the

business to force the sale and drag-along the remaining 49%.

Convertible Debt – The ability

for the investor to provide a loan with interest only payments over a

period of 1 to 2 years as well as the option to convert debt to equity

at their choice.

Legal Fees – The company will pay the legal fees to structure the deal.

As you look for investors in your company keep in mind there are plenty of ways to structure a deal. The deal structure points above are simply examples of what some investors are using today.