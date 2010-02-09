U.S. Climate Change Portal Could Birth Entirely New Industries

At long last, we can access the government’s climate change data, info, products, and services all under one roof: the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Climate Services site, a portal that brings together the climate change information scattered across various government agencies.

The service isn’t just for policy wonks and climate change nerds. It’s also intended to answer questions for educators, business owners, and the general public with help from a number of tools–including an interactive “climate dashboard” that shows constantly updating climate datasets (i.e temperature, CO2 concentration, sea level) over time.

NOAA’s prototype site is expected to be fully up and running by the start of 2011. Eventually, U.S. Commerce Secretary Gary Locke envisions that data gleaned from the site could lead the way to entirely new industries dedicated to protecting us from the effects of climate change. At the very least, the site will be able to help businesses and government agencies prepare for the inevitable sea level rise that we will face in the coming years.

