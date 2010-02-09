Windy CIty Gets First Wind-Powered Electric Vehicle Charging Station

Solar-powered electric vehicle charging stations have slowly started to pop up around the U.S. So it was only a matter of time before wind-powered EV stations came around. The first one is, appropriately enough, in the Windy City. The station, located in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, uses wind power from local law firm Emalfarb Swan & Bain. It was installed by Carbon Day Automotive–the Midwestern distributor of Coulomb Technologies’ charging stations. We’ll undoubtedly be hearing more about the EV charging station next week as the Chicago Auto Show gets going. Check out ABC News’ take on the charging station below.

[Via Autobloggreen]