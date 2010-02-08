Poster-Size Heroin Stamps Bring Awareness to Public Health Issues

Heroin, like any product, relies on branding to tell its story. GOOD Magazine alum Liza Vadnai has teamed with the Stamp Collective to gather photos of heroin stamps (branded stamp-sized bags of heroin), blow them up to poster size, and eventually show them in an exhibit entitled “Edge Markets: Heroin Use, Stamp Aesthetics, and HIV.”

According to the Collective:

Blown up larger than life, these beautiful, fascinating and unsettling images of the stamps hint at a complex chain from supplier to dealer, the dynamics of drug markets and the story of the marketing of addiction on the streets of NYC. Their disturbing beauty compels the viewer to consider addiction and some of its preventable consequences (e.g. HIV and HCV infections, mass incarceration). The graphic images on the stamps mirror the political and social climate of the moment, creating a fascinating narrative.

The project still needs more cash to get off the ground, however. $1,171 has been raised on microfunding site Kickstarter–$2000 is required before April 1 to make sure the exhibit has enough funding to cover production costs, an opening night event, and educational materials. You can learn more about the project (and donate) here.

[Via GOOD]