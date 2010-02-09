Green Music Group Brings the Music Industry Together for the Environment

As a whole, the music industry can be pretty hard on the climate. Live shows spew emissions from special effects, fans travel in their cars and even on planes to get to events, CDs get shipped all over the world–you get the idea. And while climate change-battling concerts like Live Earth do plenty of good, they don’t do much to change the music industry itself. Enter the Green Music Group, a coalition of musicians, so-called “industry leaders” and fans that aims to make the music industry green from the inside out.

The group, founded by environmental nonprofit Reverb, has some ambitious goals. According to the Green Music Group Web site, actions will include:

1. Creating an engaging online community

of musicians, music industry leaders, and music fans all committed to

addressing our greatest environmental concerns.

2. Facilitating large-scale greening of

the music community through touring, venue, and label standards,

resource development, green grants mentoring, and viral video and

public service campaigns.

3. Providing environmental nonprofits with a megaphone for their cause, allowing them to expand their reach and support base.

4. Creating a sustainable green music

guild to support and inform the efforts of the music community and

position leaders in the music industry as voices for change, working to

shine a light on the most pressing environmental issues of our time.

The Green Music Group hasn’t yet revealed any specific plans, but we anticipate that it will build on the success of Reverb, which has greened 1,300 musical events with waste reduction efforts, carbon offsets, local food initiatives, and more.

[Green Music Group]