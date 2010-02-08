advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Stanley and Fiona Druckenmiller: The Most Charitable People in the U.S.?

Slate recently released its annual list of the largest American charitable contributions, and the results may surprise you. Familiar faces abound, with Bill and Melinda Gates, Michael Bloomberg, and George Soros all taking top spots. But Stanley and Fiona Druckenmiller? John M. Templeton? Who are these people and why are they giving so much money?

By Ariel Schwartz1 minute Read
Stanley Druckenmiller

advertisement

Slate recently released its annual list of the largest American charitable contributions, and the results may surprise you. Familiar faces abound, with Bill and Melinda Gates, Michael Bloomberg, and George Soros all taking top spots. But Stanley and Fiona Druckenmiller? John M. Templeton? Who are these people and why are they giving so much money?

Stanley Druckenmiller, the CEO of Duquesne Capital, has opted to give $705 million to the Druckenmiller Foundation, which supports medical research, education, and poverty-fighting initiatives. Just last year, the foundation gave a $100 million grant to New York University’s Langone Medical Center to build a neuroscience institute.

The late John F. Templeton, dubbed “the greatest global stock picker of the century” by Money Magazine in 1999, offered up $573 million in 2009 for the Templeton Foundation. The organization was founded in 1987 to research relationships between science, religion, spirituality, and health. Templeton’s latest cash infusion makes his foundation among the 25 richest grant-makers in the country.

It’s hard to say if these are actually the most charitable people in the country–if you have $100 to your name and you give up $75 to charity, you have billionaire Templeton beat. Nevertheless, we can’t begrudge anyone on the list for hoarding their wealth. Check out the top 10 below.

RANK DONOR SOURCE
OF WEALTH		 TOTAL PAID RECIPIENTS
1 Stanley F. and Fiona B. Druckenmiller Finance $705 Million $705 Million Druckenmiller Foundation
2 John M. Templeton Finance $573 Million $573 Million John Templeton Foundation
3 William H. (Bill) III and Melinda F. Gates Technology $350 Million $350 Million Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
4 Michael R. Bloomberg Media and entertainment $254 Million $254 Million 1,358 arts, human-service, public-affairs, and other groups
5 Louise Dieterle Nippert Family wealth, Investments $185 Million $185 Million Greenacres Foundation
6 George Soros Finance $150 Million $150 Million Central European University,Fund for Policy Reform
7 Eli and Edythe L. Broad Finance, Real estate $105.2 Million $65.2 Million Broad Foundations
8 J. Ronald and Frances Terwilliger Real estate $102 Million $2 Million other groups,Habitat for Humanity International
9 William P. Clements Jr. Oil $100 Million $0 University of Texas Southwestern Medical Foundation
10 Pierre and Pam Omidyar Technology $92 Million $61 Million Hawaii Community Foundation,other groups

[Slate]

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

About the author

Ariel Schwartz is a Senior Editor at Co.Exist. She has contributed to SF Weekly, Popular Science, Inhabitat, Greenbiz, NBC Bay Area, GOOD Magazine and more

More

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life