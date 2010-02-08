Stanley and Fiona Druckenmiller: The Most Charitable People in the U.S.?

Slate recently released its annual list of the largest American charitable contributions, and the results may surprise you. Familiar faces abound, with Bill and Melinda Gates, Michael Bloomberg, and George Soros all taking top spots. But Stanley and Fiona Druckenmiller? John M. Templeton? Who are these people and why are they giving so much money?

Stanley Druckenmiller, the CEO of Duquesne Capital, has opted to give $705 million to the Druckenmiller Foundation, which supports medical research, education, and poverty-fighting initiatives. Just last year, the foundation gave a $100 million grant to New York University’s Langone Medical Center to build a neuroscience institute.

The late John F. Templeton, dubbed “the greatest global stock picker of the century” by Money Magazine in 1999, offered up $573 million in 2009 for the Templeton Foundation. The organization was founded in 1987 to research relationships between science, religion, spirituality, and health. Templeton’s latest cash infusion makes his foundation among the 25 richest grant-makers in the country.

It’s hard to say if these are actually the most charitable people in the country–if you have $100 to your name and you give up $75 to charity, you have billionaire Templeton beat. Nevertheless, we can’t begrudge anyone on the list for hoarding their wealth. Check out the top 10 below.

[Slate]