Guess That Highway Sign!

If Lacan and Rosenquist went on a road trip, they might come back with something like Dusseldorf-based photographer Josef Schulz’s Sign Out photo series. Schulz traveled the country photographing highway signs and then photoshopped out all the text, leaving only bright colors and clean geometry. Can you tell what they are?

With Vegas’s sensory overload back on the architecture scene, buildings becoming more and more media-friendly, and even Google maps updating its billboards, it’s refreshing–and surreal–to see signifier-less signs (or is it the other way around?). Denny’s has never felt so Zen.