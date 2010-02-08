The Career-Saving Surgery Behind the Saints’ Super Bowl Win

At the end of last night’s

Super Bowl, CBS announcer Jim Nantz tried to convey the improbability of New Orleans’ win over Indianapolis. Naturally, he mentioned the medical marvel that

is Saints quarterback Drew Brees’ shoulder.

A few years ago while

playing for San Diego, Brees reached for a fumble while sprawled on the field,

and a defensive lineman landed like a crushing boulder on his exposed arm. In

that gruesome instant, Brees had nearly torn the rotator cuff in his throwing

arm in two. Everyone assumed his

career was over. Except for a certain orthopedic surgeon watching in

Birmingham, Alabama.

Dr. James Andrews, widely

considered the premiere surgeon in sports, used 12 anchors, the most he’d ever

used, to reattach the tissue in Brees’ shoulder. San Diego, unconvinced it

would work, released the quarterback. The Miami Dolphins passed on him as well.

But the Saints believed Andrews when he assured them months later that Brees

had had a full recovery.

“Doc saved my career,” Brees told me when I profiled Andrews in Fast Company. “What he was able to do

with my shoulder was truly amazing. I

thought for sure the injury was one of the worst things I could go through. But

now I think it was one of the best things that ever happened to me, because of

the commitment and work and dedication it took to come back.”

Andrews repairs so many

athletes that you could field an impressive fantasy league made up of his

patients. In fact, on his way to a Super Bowl championship, Brees beat two of

them, Brett Favre (bicep surgery prior to last season) and Peyton Manning (knee

surgery in college).

“He’s got something special

going on down there,” Brees said, speaking of Andrews, whose star patients have

won more than 20 Super Bowls, World Series, and NBA Championships between them.