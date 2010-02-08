Architect Barbie: Putting the Fab! in Pre-Fab

In the 51 years she’s been around, Barbie has lived in dozens of houses. There was the swingin’ 1962 pop-up cardboard dream house, Archigram-approved, we’re guessing, right down to the outrageous green-on-pink color scheme. There was the 1979 A-frame, with its sleek, geometric lines, like a Case Study house in the Hamptons. The 1982 dream cottage’s transforming roof-cum-roof-deck would’ve made Rem Koolhaas swoon.

But things have gone downhill lately. From the tacky pink-and-teal Victorian dream house to 2008’s garish, Jonathan Adler-decorated Malibu pad–has Barbie lost her design touch?

Help her get her groove back: vote for Architect Barbie as her next identity online at Barbie.com.

The architects among you might recall that in 2002, the voting public chose Architect Barbie in one of the first “I Can Be…” campaigns. It was a made-for-the-movies battle royale between architects and librarians (seriously), and the architects won. But it was not to be: Mattel got cold feet and made her an art teacher instead. Those who can’t do…