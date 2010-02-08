The Best (and Worst) Super Bowl Ad Spoofs You Didn’t See Last Night

While you were busy watching last night’s motley crew of Super Bowl commercials, we were busy trolling the Internet for “spoof” and “banned” ads. Here’s a look at the best–and the best of the worst:
BEST: Is Tiger Feeling Lucky Today? [Google Spoof]
Google’s aww-shucks “Parisian Love” spot is reimagined with a typing Tiger Woods, who’s frantically searching for information about facial lacerations and “Rachel Uckital.” Side note: If you ever catch yourself looking for the “Orlando Zales,” it’s way too late.
BEST: Tim Tebow Superbowl Ad Response [Focus on the Family Spoof]
Tim Tebow’s pro-life Focus on the Family spot is reimagined with a 30-something slob who’s living in his mom’s basement–proof that “they don’t all turn out like Tim Tebow.”
BEST: In The Hole [KGB “Banned” Ad]
To illustrate that “you shouldn’t go through life with your head up your ass,” this KGB spot shows a man literally walking around with his head up his ass.
BEST/WORST: Humpy [“Banned” Doritos Ad]
In this fan-made Doritos commercial, a man backs his car over a woman to steal a bag of chips. Completely disgusting. (Unless, of course, they’re Doritos Late Night Last Call Jalapeno Poppers, which everyone knows are worth an occasional vehicular homicide.)
WORST: Lola [“Banned” GoDaddy Ad]
This GoDaddy spot features a flamboyant male lingerie entrepreneur named Lola, who’s both unsexy and unfunny.