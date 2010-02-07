Out of the Box Solutions for Sustainable Shipping

Even in the Great Recession, businesses in every industry are pushing forward with sustainability because boosting profitability and going green go hand in hand. Still, it can be surprising how much of their eco-benefit often comes from beyond their walls through factors like shipping and packaging. Partners like Hisco that deliver greener shipping solutions from ExpandOS , Hexapack, 3M, and Green Line Armor pallets can extend sustainability throughout supply chains.

Shipping and packaging have a major impact on the environment and the bottom line. Wal-Mart is developing a more efficient fleet of trucks, hoping to double the efficiency of its long-haul fleet by 2015 with steps like inflating tires, cutting down on idle time, and buying more efficient trucks.

The impact of shipping also comes from packaging material, crates, and pallets. Wal-Mart is eliminating all packaging waste from its US stores by 2025, a major issue with foamed styrene products, packaging peanuts, and other packaging materials that generate tons of waste and aren’t usually recycled or reused. They also don’t always provide the best protection against breakage. ExpandOS are an inventive alternative, with small triangular folded structures made of strong, rigid paper that provide both more sustainable packaging and superior protection, saving space and reducing shipping costs. Heath Ceramics, the producer of high-end tableware, found that losses due to breakage dropped dramatically when they switched to ExpandOS , from 30-35% losses down to less than 0.01%.

Hexapack is another shipping solution that reduces costs and boosts sustainability with a revolutionary alternative to wooden crates. Hexapack is made from paper constructed with a honeycomb shape that provides very strong support and crush resistance but at a fraction of the weight of wood. Lighter means cheaper for shipping, and greener because less virgin wood is used for crating, with less waste produced.