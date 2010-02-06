Vet Option Pushes Healthcare Debate in Radical New Direction

With the possibility that the health insurance reform bill

may be headed for a reconciliation committee, reliable sources in the White

House and elsewhere are acknowledging that the rumors about the so-called “vet

option” have some basis in fact.

The vet option is short for veterinary option, the radical

compromise proposal that would migrate the current US healthcare system to one

based on the highly successful animal care model currently prevalent throughout

the US, with experts pointing out that the vet system has brought greater

health and life expectancy to domestic and farm animals. Although US humans

barely rank in the Top 25 in world health care, American animals are

consistently in the top 3.

Although not every aspect of the vet model will translate

directly to a human model, most aspects of the system will migrate easily, and

consumer acceptance in secret focus groups has been high.

Here’s what will stay the same: as in the current human

model, you will be able to choose your own doctor, just as pet owners currently

do for their animals.

Insurance: User option. As in the current vet model, you can

choose to be insured and choose your level of insurance. As the age of the

animal or person approaches the end of normal life expectancy, insurance rates

for the previously uninsured go up. If you’ve ever tried to buy cancer coverage

for a fifteen year old cat with a recently discovered tumor you can understand

how this would work. Same for “end of life care.” If the cat or the person with

what looks like a terminal disease is not insured, they will receive

appropriate palliative care and, of course, humane disposal.