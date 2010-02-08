Being An Expert On The Dr. Phil Show

Is it Googleability, Bingability? Through much work and many

conversations I was selected as a trend expert for the Dr. Phil show. While

scheduled to air January 20, 2010, “Trends For 2010: The Good, The

Bad And the Ugly” was filmed in front of a live studio audience January 11 — just prior to the Haiti

tragedy.

I consider myself a professional trender of purpose focusing

at once on the chaos happening in our society, and the tremendous opportunities

we create. While I gave the content of this show my innovative directional

spin, I admit that only a small part of it got through to the millions of home

viewers watching Dr. Phil on January 20.



Though filmed prior to the earthquake, it ended up airing when

Haiti was most in need and Obama was being questioned on his first year

anniversary. On the show we were shown looking at people struggling with

serious media addictions … A mother addicted to Facebook and Farmville, and a

young woman who stalks actresses online via celebrity blogs, copycatting their

lifestyle choices 24/7. If only I had the chance to discuss trends such as

small living, innovative low carbon lifestyle or perhaps even how the economic

and earth changes are moving us more toward meaningful living.

It is a time of external and internal chaos in which we may

understandably turn our heads and look elsewhere for distraction, and yes,

celebrity blogs and much more are on the rise for this very reason. Yet I

strongly believe we are also seeing a trend of normal and extra normal people persevering

and surviving as living reminders of the growth, evolution and triumph that can

occur in challenging times. The movie “Precious” is one such story that stands

as a strong and honored example.

The volunteers and our own donations to help with the crisis in Haiti

are others. To his credit, Dr. Phil focused recently on the heroic survivors of

Haiti.

It seems it is important to scale back from extremes, live

simpler lives filled with meaningful connection to personal contribution than

distraction. Positive, pleasurable and destructive escapism will always happen,

particularly during times of challenge. Also most important currently is bringing

each person fully present to deal with the issues at hand. Attention, tools and

commitment to our community, country and global issues are being awakened in us

through tragedy and crisis of economy and earth.

Backstage

After filming the Dr. Phil trend show, back stage stood the

young celebrity admirer who stood supported by women all around her. While I

did not say it on stage, I did put my arm around her briefly and whispered how

it just may now be time to live her own dreams and no one else’s. She has full

permission and we certainly each do, to bring what we have to the table during

these times of great change.

