Campaign for Collaboration

In even the most transparent, tranquil working environments, collaboration between disparate factions can be terribly difficult, and emotional. In a war-torn country whipsawed by rival leaders and conflicting agendas, it’s darn near suicidal. But not impossible.

Colonel Andrew Mackay — a winner of our first-ever Fast 50 readers’ challenge — is living proof. Last year, Mackay led a UN mission in Kosovo that was charged with reintroducing law and order to a society decimated by war and neglect. Along with three resolute teammates, Mackay engineered cooperation in the midst of chaos, uniting the local police, the UN justice department, and the NATO military force under a common cause: security and justice in Kosovo.

That Mackay survived, and ushered in a dozen groundbreaking national reforms within the span of one year, is not just noteworthy; it’s incredible. His initiatives, inspired by the business world and powered by a tenacious young team of change agents, included a witness-protection program, a reorganization of the justice department, and a stronger prison system. He achieved all of those goals, and more.

“We had a vision and a mission to give Kosovo the tools it needed to build a stable democracy,” he says. “Promoting, establishing, and delivering effective law and order will be the primary means by which the country manages this transformation.”

Here, Mackay — a 20-year veteran of the British military — explains how he initiated collaboration between the least likely comrades and introduced democracy in the most unforgiving environment.

Recruit Allies

When Mackay began his post as head of the UN’s Advisory Unit on Security in January 2001, Kosovo bore fresh scars from the short but brutal war that had followed decades of internal and external neglect. Even worse, Mackay says, the UN mission there was unstructured and uninspired and lacked a forward-looking plan for reform. It became clear that Mackay’s team would have to battle internal and external resistance, in addition to the obvious challenges of securing law, order, and judicial process in a war-torn nation.

“We began by asking, What is our vision?” Mackay says. “How are we measuring our performance? What are our objectives? Who do we have to convince further? Who’s with us, and who isn’t? If you’re not, why not, and how do we have to convince you?”