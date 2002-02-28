Share Your Solutions

Nadine Vogel is a mother on a mission. She is resolute, clever, and perfectly willing to throw punches for her children.

“My two daughters were born with special needs,” Vogel says. “My husband and I were shocked to find that there was no single advocacy organization or professional association to help us navigate the maze of legal, financial, and medical issues that would consume our lives. I learned quickly, as do most special-needs people’s family members, to put on boxing gloves every day and prepare myself to fight whomever I needed to in order to help my daughters.”

Vogel’s battle began in her backyard. One by one, she contacted every organization in her region that served the special-needs community — schools, government agencies, nonprofits, and more. She meticulously gathered data, filling a five-drawer filing cabinet with contact information, as well as federal and state laws that affected her daughters, and other children like them. Then she began to share.

Advocacy groups, government agencies, and overwhelmed parents learned about Vogel’s wealth of information and started asking her to speak. She began speaking to groups throughout the 50 states and responding to mountains of correspondence — feeling empowered, yet exhausted. She needed a hand.

“I thought I was just helping myself, but it turned out that I was helping the world,” says Vogel, who approached her employer, MetLife, with a gutsy proposal in 1997. Would the New York-based insurance agency join her fight for families with special needs? Could it establish a division to serve the financial, legal, and social issues of parents like her?

MetLife asked Vogel to draft a business plan that outlined why the financial-services institution should step up to assist a niche market with terribly complicated needs. She did, and, in 1998, MetLife officially tapped her to head MetDESK — the company’s new division of estate planning for special kids.

In less than four years, the division has grown from a handful of people to about 200 specialists serving thousands of families. In 2000, Vogel was recognized by Working Mother magazine as one of the “25 Mothers We Love.” And last year, the Association for Retarded Citizens endorsed MetDESK as the resource for families with special needs.