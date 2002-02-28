45_John Davidson

John Davidson

Founder, Foundation for Gene and Cell Therapy

London, Ontario

http://www.jessesjourney.org

FROM JOHN’S ORIGINAL ENTRY:

What specific issue are you trying to address?

From the diagnosis of a little boy at age 6, to the 21 year old completing a Hotel Management course, the Davidson family’s son, Jesse, has been the centre of an amazing story of courage and accomplishment. Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy is a unique strain of the Muscular Dystrophy illness, in that it only affects boys, in their early years of development, and continues to advance until the battle for life is lost, most commonly in the early twenties. John Davidson, Jesse’s father, and Sherene, Jesse’s mother have spent 15 years facing a tragic certainty about their son’s future. They were determined to do all they could to try to prevent this situation from happening to others. After many years of seeking personal therapy for Jesse in the hope of slowing the progress of the illness, they turned their focus on the creation of a legacy in Jesse’s name. With friends, family and business associates, they formed the Foundation for Gene and Cell Therapy to secure funds for research. Throughout Canada, this Foundation became known as “Jesse’s Journey.”

What business principle applied?

John’s background had been in media, and he capitalized on his skills in public speaking, his network of peers and his understanding of the power of average citizens to do good with a grassroots campaign. He knew the value of teamwork, recognized the importance of developing and maintaining communities of interest, as well as hard work, commitment and determination.

How did you put it into practice?

In 1995 John undertook to push Jesse in a wheelchair across Ontario. The trip, which spanned 3,300 kilometres, (almost 2,000 miles) raised awareness of Duchenne MD, and at the same time succeeded in attracting over $1.5 million for the research cause. This ambitious accomplishment generated extensive public awareness and support for “Jesse’s Journey.” The funds raised helped create the Jesse Davidson Lab at the Ottawa Health Research Institute, accelerating genetic research for the good of people everywhere. With the funds invested into research, John asked himself what he could do next. The answer was to build a lasting pool of funds, an endowment, that would move upward until there was $10 million invested, providing $1 million every year to Gene and Cell Therapy research. In I998, John committed to a new project, walking across Canada to further build awareness and funds into a permanent fund. After 286 arduous days, John dipped his foot into the Pacific Ocean, at Victoria’s Beacon Hill park. At that moment, the collection from the road and supporters had reached $2million. Most of this money came to the cause from “grass roots” support in communities all across Canada. John has delivered his message in speaking engagements and appearances at secondary schools, church groups, community groups, businesses and associations.

How have you seen results?

Today, the Foundation for Gene and Cell Therapy has placed in excess of $3.4 million into invested funds, and the proceeds of its earning power are funding research practitioners selected by the Canadian Institutes for Health Research through a tightly controlled peer review process. The 1998 walk from Newfoundland to Victoria became known as ‘Jesse’s Journey, A Father’s Tribute. John walked 5,171 miles or 8,272 kilometres. It’s kind of like walking from New York to Los Angeles, then back to Las Vegas.(check for accuracy and correct) This amazing achievement has been recognized by the Guinness Book of Records, as well as Canada’s Prime Minister and Governor-General. It is a story of love, commitment and determination.