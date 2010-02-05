NYC Big Apps Winners Listed

The winners of the NYCBigApps competition are out: Top prizes go to Taxihack, Big Apple Ed, and Wayfinder NYC. And horror of horrors–none of these three is an app specifically for the world’s sexiest fruit-flavored smartphone!

The contest was designed to spur developers into crafting applications for the Web and smartphones that would actually benefit New Yorkers’ daily life, tempting them with a prize fund of $20,000, “plus dinner with the mayor and tons of public appreciation.” After months of deliberation, the panel of judges has come up with a prize winners list, and the apps all do seem to have pretty good utility.

Big Apple Ed, for example, is a solution to the tricky issue of finding good schools in NYC: “Finding a school in New York City is hard. We’re here to help!” is how the Web site puts it. There’s a basic search function, of course, but also top ten lists, comparison, school profiles, and so on so that you can make an informed decision about which educational establishment suits your needs best.

Then there’s Taxihack, which is a live data stream comprised of crowd-sourced comments on the behavior, reliability, or whatever of New Yorks yellow cabs and their drivers. You can simply comment on the state of the vehicle, or warn about particular drivers habits if you’re the nervous type–and you can also search the site via a car’s medallion number if you want to see what people have said about it in the past.