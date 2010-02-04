Super Bowl XLIV Ad Quiz: 30 Brands. 30 One-Second Ads. How Many Can You Spot?

Seventy-five thousand fans will jam into the Sun Life Stadium on Sunday to watch the New Orleans Saints and Indianapolis Colts compete for the Super Bowl ring. If you can’t afford the obscene ticket price, you can join the other hundred million who will be in their living room or man cave glued to an HDTV with guacamole, chips and six pack in hand, cheering on their favorite… commercials.

That’s right, 51% of the Super Bowl audience tunes in mainly for the commercials, according to Nielsen’s Homescan survey. Advertisers know this and pay a fortune to get eyeballs on their brands. What’s the winning formula for a $3 million 30-second spot? Cast a sexy model, some college dudes and lots of beer. Done.

If you only have a $100,000 ad budget, try a one–second “blink” ad. It’s a daunting design challenge to get a powerful brand message to stick. The incredibly brave Master Lock blink ad that ran ten years ago during Super Bowl XXXIV, is legendary and very “pre-Gladwellian.” This echoed their broader advertising strategy and served as a powerful reinforcement of their brand message.

Last year, Miller Beer used the same approach during the Super Bowl with equal simplicity and effectiveness.

Is this novel advertising strategy right for all brands? What about emerging brands and start-ups? I asked David Halperin, a media consultant and founder of Criterion Global. He believes “a blink ad works best for well known brands that have a firm foundation in the consumer consciousness or when used to leverage a broader campaign. For an unknown brand, a provocative blink ad that steers you to a Web site might work, perhaps as part of a contest or promotion.” But he cautions that you must make that “one-second idea, riveting.”