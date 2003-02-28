Stef Wertheimer – Fast 50 2003

Is there a tougher problem than the Arab-Israeli conflict? Stef Wertheimer is a 74-year-old entrepreneur who created a set of industrial parks in Israel, all with an integrated Israeli and Palestinian workforce, to promote export businesses, create jobs, and reduce gaps in living standards. According to Wertheimer, firms located in the parks now generate business worth $2 billion a year–10% of Israel’s industrial exports.

Stef Wertheimer

Chairman, board of directors, ISCAR Ltd.

Tefen, Israel

http://www.iscar.co.il

FROM STEF’S ORIGINAL ENTRY:

Tell us what you do (or what your team or organization does) and the specific challenge you faced.

Export-driven entrepreneurship can change societies. Singapore, Taiwan, South Korea, and Ireland demonstrate this point. I believe in time it can even help to narrow the economic gap and foster mutual understanding between Israel and its neighbors.

At Tefen and the three other industrial parks I built 20 years ago in the Galilee and Negev, we’ve shown how an integrated workforce–Jews, Arabs and Druze working together–can make a difference. Together with the parks’ industries, my cutting tools firm ISCAR, Ltd. generates $2 billion, or 10% of the entire industrial export of Israel.

To encourage more entrepreneurs, last fall I initiated the Arab-Jewish Executive Development Program in tandem with Tel Aviv University. Over a period of 3-1/2 years, this series of intensive seminars aims to train ca. 170 Arab and Jewish entrepreneurs. Even in these divisive times, it gives participants the opportunity to work in mixed teams, to live together during the course, and to develop their concepts into business plans for presentation to potential investors.

What was your moment of truth?

My moment of truth came in September 2000. A groundbreaking ceremony was planned for one of the twin industrial parks I was about to establish with the Palestinian Authority. We had signed an agreement to create two parks on either side of the border in Gaza. Harvard University’s Business and Design Schools had helped us with this ambitious effort. The heads of both governments had concurred. Our goal was to promote export-oriented entrepreneurship, to create jobs, and to reduce the gap between the Israeli and Palestinian standard of living and economic development levels. Everything was in place.