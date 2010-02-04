Welcome to Washington, D.C. (District of Careers)

As a regular reader of The Upswing, you are well aware that, as far as we are concerned things are looking, well, up. But the one area that has bugged not only us but most economy watchers has been the decided lack of new jobs associated with the recovery. A new administration lending program is intended to address these concerns, and here’s hoping that helps. In the meantime, you are probably wondering where jobs can currently be had. Based on a recent study looking at hiring across all industries, it appears that your best bet is none other than that much-mocked city of governance, Washington. That’s partly because the federal government has been among the few outfits adding to its staff lately. (Here’s our handy guide to landing a government job.) But as you can see in the above graphic, they are not alone. Not down with D.C.? Well then, may we suggest the great state of Virginia? It is, after all, for lovers.

Infographic: Rob Vargas

