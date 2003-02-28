Bennett Liss – Fast 50 2003

Bennett Liss arrived at parent-teacher night only to find that he should have been there two nights earlier. So he started PACE. Its technology lets principals record, schedule, broadcast, and track a personalized voice message to thousands of parents in an instant. More than 175,000 parents are part of the system.

PACE allows K-12 principals to record, schedule, distribute and track a personalized voice message to thousands of parents in an instant. A proprietary Internet-to-Phone-based technology, PACE requires NO hardware, NO software, NO additional phone lines and NO formal training to operate.

Tell us what you do (or what your team or organization does) and the specific challenge you faced. PACE–The Partnership for Academic and Community Excellence–is fast becoming the recognized leader in K-12 school-to-parent communications.

Remind parents of upcoming school events.

Connect instantly with parents during any crisis situation on or off school grounds; i.e.–school evacuation, bomb threat, health epidemic, and child abduction.

Rally support for alumni events and fund-raisers.

Raise student attendance and reduce truancy.

As K-12 school budgets continue to be slashed, PACE continues to grow. PACE now serves 310 schools in 5 U.S. cities and connects with over 275,000 parents each month. Local media, law enforcement and several national education associations have recognized PACE for their commitment to school safety, public service and to keep parents involved in their child’s education.

What was your moment of truth?

One night in 2001, our Founder and President, Bennett Liss, and his wife (parents of 3) arrived at “Parent/Teacher” night only to find the school dark. Confused, they found a janitor and asked, “What time does parent/teacher night start?” The janitor laughed and said, “Two nights ago…” Frustrated, they raced home to find the “Backpack Memo” that listed the date and time of the event. Sure enough an apple juice stain had smudged the date. They had missed back-to-school night! PACE was born that night. Then came September 11th. “The horrific events on September 11, 2001 underlined that a school-to-parent communication system was a “must have” for Emergency Notification. All of our schools used PACE to immediately reach their parents, faculty and staff on that dreadful morning.”

Three immediate challenges presented themselves:

1. AFFORDABILITY–Schools have limited resources and are hard-pressed to pay for new technologies no matter how innovative they may be. “I had to come up with a solution where PACE could easily be subsidized through a grassroots community movement. The PACE tool was too important for schools NOT to have it and I was sick of hearing schools say, ‘We love it, we just can’t afford it.’

It hit me at 4 A.M.” said Bennett. The “Telephone Spot™!” A NEW MEDIA. A grassroots corporate sponsorship opportunity! “I thought, what could be better for a company then a principal reminding parents to ‘sun screen’ their kids for the field trip the next day and then THE PRINCIPAL thanking that corporate sponsor for making this important message possible? I knew that the ‘other’ message to the parents would be, “THIS SPONSOR CARES ABOUT MY CHILDREN.” To date, over 100 corporate sponsors have jumped on the Telephone Spot™ and close to half of PACE’s schools are subsidized through businesses who “get” that a message delivered into the home by the local school principal is not only “good will” but “good business.”

2. INDISPENSABILITY. We knew that schools were busy and we were sensitive to the way schools operate. The system had to be super-simple and had to save time, money and energy. It typically takes our school clients 15 minutes to be trained on how to use PACE and 5 minutes to send a personalized message to hundreds of parents. Our vision is for PACE to become indispensably linked to school communications. We want our schools to think, “Why Fax it? Why Mail it? Save trees! Just…PACE IT!”