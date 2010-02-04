If a Tweet falls in the Internet and no one hears it…

With all the noise being made about and on

social media networks, it’s amazing anything of value comes out of them at all.

Let’s face it; most of us old people got going on sites like Facebook to

monitor what our kids were doing. While keeping tabs on our teens we got

friended by people we don’t really care about and we quickly un-friended them

when they posted once too often about what they ate for dinner. There’s a lot

of useless information out there that makes the value proposition of social

media look dismal.

If you’re a small business or nonprofit

trying to build awareness and relationships, it’s important to listen and be

heard without becoming a part of the problem with a lot of social media today.

Despite my rant, I am not saying social media

participation has zero value and should be avoided at all cost. However,

companies and organizations participating in social media have to strike the

right balance of sharing information with their fans, friends, and followers as

to not alienate them. Tipping the balance to far in favor of annoyance can do

more harm than good with your customers.

We know that it’s important to have some

presence on the major social media networks – particularly Twitter and

Facebook. On Twitter, you can monitor what people are saying about your brand,

products, or the market you operate in.

With Facebook, there’s an audience of 300-plus million people and

chances are, a few of them are your customers or people you would like to be

customers.

First you have to make sure there’s an

audience on the various networks interested in reading what you have to

say? You also have to make sure

what you say to that audience is of use to them. Offer them content of value –

not just noise for making noise’s sake.

Finally, don’t get caught up in the numbers

game. It’s not how many fans, friends, and followers you have. It’s about the

relationships you build with them and how you interact with them.