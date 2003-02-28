Francis deSouza – Fast 50 2003

Instant messaging is not just for gossip-crazed teenagers; it’s also an important application for business users. Microsoft veteran Francis deSouza has developed the technology that made IM systems more secure, more manageable–more businesslike. Early customers include Bear Stearns, Merrill Lynch, and Reuters.

Francis deSouza

CEO, IMlogic Inc.

Boston, Massachusetts

http://www.imlogic.com

FROM FRANCIS’S ORIGINAL ENTRY:

Tell us what you do (or what your team or organization does) and the specific challenge you faced.

Francis deSouza is the founder and CEO of IMlogic, a provider of software infrastructure to allow enterprises to manage instant messaging (IM) usage and leverage IM’s presence and real-time capabilities in business-critical communications and applications.

By 2000, corporate IM usage was on the rise. Market analysts estimated 60% of enterprises had IM in some form, but growth was largely grassroots and IT departments were typically unaware of the growing employee usage behind their firewall. The first challenge was to convince IT departments that IM was being used in their companies and it was not something they could simply ignore. In addition, the general lack of understanding perpetuated myths that IM was not as manageable or secure as e-mail and real-time IM applications were many years away. Additionally, new SEC regulations on archiving e-mail and IM communications increased the level of liability for enterprises, particularly in the financial services area.

What was your moment of truth?

Three moments of truth solidified the importance and potential of enterprise IM for Francis:

1. In 1997, in thinking about a startup, Francis remembered how quickly Zephyr, a LAN-based IM product, became pervasive among MIT students in the late 1980s. He felt IM’s presence and real-time messaging capabilities could make IM a “killer app” for the enterprise market and started Flash Communications, which provided enterprise-class IM solutions. Microsoft bought Flash in 1998, and Francis ran Microsoft’s real-time collaboration group, delivering Microsoft’s enterprise IM solution.