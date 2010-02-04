Pouring the Predictive Analytics Foundation

Many brands have trouble getting to the first stage of building predictive analytics models. But I repeat the old adage to them, “you don’t know where you are going until you know where you have been.” In order to predict future success in the marketing world, you need a window into the past combined with a large set of current behavioral data. And this window on the past, my friends, is realized through the availability of accurate historical data and the results of their marketing and media campaigns.

Unfortunately, many brands have difficulty gathering historical data and media metrics – largely because the multiple marketing agencies they work with don’t take the time to organize the data appropriately or in a useful format. Therefore, many brands don’t know how they’ve spent their marketing budgets over the years or how they have performed against granular objectives. Brand marketing teams need to make sure that they gather at least three years worth of their media metrics and performance data in order to build effective predictive models. And it will be important to break down the barriers that often exist between various agencies and the client to obtain a holistic data set from all parties. To be truthful, the data the team initially receives is not going to be perfect. It’s completely okay to make assumptions or to take artistic liberties based on your current data when developing a predictive analytic system. Acknowledge the flaws in your data and work to improve data collection for the future. Don’t let spotty data stop you from ever getting started.

This seems to be a good time to emphasize how predictive analytics differs from measurement. Since both measurement models and predictive models rely on historic data, many people assume they are essentially the same thing. While they are definitely related, they are more siblings than clones. They may be composed of the same DNA, but their lives have different goals and different drives. It is important to understand these differences before setting up predictive analytics.

The first is that predictive analytics rely on timeliness. Measurement models, like media mix models for example, often present old data from marketing campaigns that were completed over a year ago. Predictive models should be launched before the campaign starts or one month into the annual campaign so marketers can take advantage of real-time digital behavioral data to interpret information and react before the campaign is over.

Second, predictive models should be straightforward. In measurement models complexity is key. When we examine the past we want to account for all of the nuances that occurred in order to have the cleanest read of what took place. We want to remove the impact of the bad press, the industry award, or any other event that may have influenced people’s reception to the brand. That way we get closer to the true impact of the marketing. In predictive models we want to focus on things we can plan and forecast. It’s important to realize that the assumptions you make in order to forecast could alter the accuracy of the predictive data. For instance, when you look at social media or anything that has the potential for a huge viral spike, you can learn a lot by looking backwards to see what contributed to success. But it is much more difficult to predict what will catch fire until it does. If you introduce variables into your model, like the tone of social media conversations, then you need to be able to forecast those variables. Overly complex forecasting models can result in the need to forecast scores of variables- even before you forecast the variable of interest.

Consider, for instance, if you created a predictive sales forecast that assumed certain levels of myspace visits for your brand in 2009. Well, we now know that myspace visits decreased throughout 2009. In order for your model to provide reliable forecasts, you would have needed to have forecasted myspace’s decline. While this wasn’t an insurmountable task, it adds one more point of potential error in your forecast. In a measurement model that is not a problem, we know what happened. In predictive modeling we need to stop and ask ourselves, does the value of adding this additional term outweigh the potential for error?