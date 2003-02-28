Jack Hermansen – Fast 50 2003

Jack Hermansen and his colleagues at Language Analysis Systems have developed super-smart name-recognition software that sifts through massive amounts of data to find specific people–and that generates highly accurate matches. The company collected, classified, analyzed, and extracted statistical patterns from almost 1 billion names from every country in the world before launching its product in February 2001. Seven months later, after the attack on the World Trade Center, Hermansen’s software was the right technology at the right time.

DID YOU KNOW THERE ARE MORE THAN 300 WAYS TO SPELL MOHAMMED? American computer systems are Anglo-centric when it comes to processing names. However, names from other cultures often don’t follow our conventions. Some names may have as many as eight parts to store and compare; others put the “last” name first. Variant spellings, nicknames, titles, and other cultural name information fundamentally confuse American computer systems.

GLOBAL NAME-RECOGNITION SOFTWARE – LAS offers break-through name-recognition technology at a time when America struggles with tracking terrorists, safeguarding civil liberties, and encouraging global business expansion. LAS’s patent-pending approach substantially improves results, by expanding searches while reducing “false positives.” Name-recognition technology substantially improves: Security applications such as watchlists; anti-money laundering; anti-credit-card and insurance fraud; and employee background checking, etc. Business requirements such as employee tracking, medical- record processing, and phone lists, etc. And Marketing applications such as improved customer relationship management; and culture-specific sales campaigns, etc.

TRUTH IN NAMES–A 100-YEAR-OLD PROBLEM – For decades, government agencies and commercial organizations have innocently relied upon 100-year-old technology (Soundex) for finding personal names in databases. In 1984, Dr. John C. (“Jack”) Hermansen proved this archaic method to be critically flawed in matching names from other cultures. His research demonstrated conclusively how terrorists could easily slip into the country using alternate spellings of a name. What’s more, valuable business customer transactions were being lost due to similar Anglo-centric processing of names.