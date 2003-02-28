Doug Fieldhouse – Fast 50 2003

More than five years ago, Doug Fieldhouse took over a struggling provider of prepaid long-distance telephone service and discovered that the company was sitting on a killer app: a unique way to identify and virtually eliminate fraud in “card not present” transactions over the phone and the Internet. Vesta Corp. is now a leading provider of stored-value sales, service, and infrastructure in the United States.

When Doug was appointed president and CEO of Carrier Services in May 1997, his given task was to shut the company down. It was under-performing in selling prepaid long distance under its own brand, 1-800-PREPAID. It was a highly commodified market plagued with low margins and high risk to the vendors. Doug convinced the Board to give him 90 days to first assess the company for hidden value, and he quickly found that it had a gem–Carrier had developed a unique approach to improving virtual commerce. At the core of its process was its ability to identify and virtually eliminate fraud in card-not-present transactions, such as over the phone or via the Internet, while radically improving customer relations. It was buried, almost an afterthought, lost in the failure of the company. But Doug saw the enormous potential of the combination of bulletproof fraud prevention and multiple payment channel options for customers–particularly as virtual commerce became more widespread–and staked the company on it. Unless Doug found an immediate way to translate this expertise to the market, though, Carrier Services was dead.

Doug recognized that large telecommunications companies were struggling to manage their prepaid long distance (and, increasingly, wireless) accounts. High acquisition costs, skyrocketing churn and–above all–the threat of fraud were alienating customers and eroding their margins, making it a losing marketplace, despite its huge potential for growth.

But Doug didn’t just see an opportunity in solving prepaid telecommunications.

He realized that it was a short leap from replenishing and managing accounts based on minutes to those based on money.